Stockham and Sweeney unbeaten as St George’s B close in on Division One

Any doubt that St George’s B would falter on their way to the Division One title were swept away when they defeated a strong Rugby A team 8-2, writes Phil John.

Ryan Stockham and Laurence Sweeney posted hat-tricks plus the doubles and Mark Jackson added one, falling to Ryan Lines and Sam Cafearo.

Third-placed Free Church A were also swept aside 8-2 with Sweeney again a maximum points scorer and taking the doubles with Jackson. Jackson and Ron Vose won braces, both losing to Sam Weaving.

Colebridge A are a clear second after beating County Council B 7-3.

Anthony Ellis, Paul Lenormand and Ben Willson all grabbed two wins and the latter two combined for the doubles. Simon Griew (2) and Murray Stevenson (1) responded.

This was followed up by a whitewash of struggling St George’s A, Kate Hughes joining Lenormand and Willson to bag the ten points.

Promoted Free Church C sit fourth and enjoyed a 7-3 success over Phoenix. Dave Ramsey led the way with a treble and youngsters Ricardo Bolanos and Nikit Sajiv registered braces.

Mark Rose won twice for the Coventry side and partnered Taran Dhillon to a successful doubles.

Wellesbourne look to have put their relegation fears behind them with a convincing 8-2 win over Whitnash A giving them a 16-point cushion over the trapdoor.

Dave Harvey was unbeaten and Alan Cotton and Gary Stewart picked up two singles apiece and the doubles, with Mark Woolerton replying.

Free Church B are still in the scrap for survival, though, and will probably count the three points acquired from County Council B as points gained.

Griew won three for Council and the doubles alongside Nilton Green who collected two. Martin Hunter supplied the other point.

Jack Green’s double included an 11-8 win in the fifth against his dad Nilton and Jeff Harris supplied a useful victory.

Nomads A’s 9-1 win over Eathorpe A put them 14 points clear at the top of Division Two, although Free Church D do have two matches in hand.

Simon Nolan, Paul Rowan and Tony Thomas won all of the singles but Brian Hobill and Pete Titmas took a consolation doubles.