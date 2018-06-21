Musson’s record-breaking display leaves Arden rivals trailing in his wake

The third Warwickshire Road Race League race in the space of eight days, the Arden 9, witnessed a record-breaking performance from Notts AC’s Doug Musson.

Aided by cooler temperatures than of late, Musson clocked a super-quick 45min 4sec for the nine-mile race out of Hampton-in-Arden to eclipse the previous mark by almost half a minute.

Kelly Edwards

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew continued his good form to finish third overall in 48:58, with clubmate Richard Merrell 13th and second M45 in 52:57.

Bill Andreoulakis (53:57), Gavin Fowler (56:48), Marc Curtis (57:27) and Steve Hundal (57:39) also made the top 50.

Kelly Edwards was third in the ladies’ race and 30th overall in 55:51, with Jenny Jeeves (61:33) again winning the LV45 age group.

More than 50 Kenilworth Runners took part with the club claiming both the men’s and ladies’ team prizes.

Steve Marr. Picture: Tim Nunan

Sarah Rose, making a return from injury, led the ladies home in 57:55 (3rd LV35), ahead of Laura Pettifer (59:11) and Esther Ilman (63:19), while the men filled fifth place through to seventh courtesy of Andrew Siggers (49:57), Ben Taylor (50:07) and Steve Marr (51:07).

Stan Alexander (66:23) was the MV65 winner, with Pauline Dable (90:33) first LV65.

Chris McKeown was the first Spa Strider home in 52:23, a personal best by 2min 30sec, closely followed by Ian Allen (52:51) and Adam Notley (53:07), also with a big PB.

Steven Taylor (56:17), Simon Parsons (56:59) and Tim Beresford (58:02) completed the Warwickshire Road Race League counters, while Matt Leydon (67:29) posted his third PB inside eight days.

Monica Williamson

Clare Hinton was again Striders’ first lady in 62:31 and was joined in the scoring team by Carolyn Wilkinson (66:15), Susan Cox (66:36) and Kat Lambeth (66:38).

Four days previously, Kenilworth Runners were out in force at the Sphinx 5 at War Memorial Park in Coventry where they claimed the men’s and ladies’ team prizes.

More tight packing saw the men finish fourth, fifth and sixth courtesy of Andrew Siggers (27:19), Connor Carson (27:21) and Ben Taylor (27:43).

Laura Pettifer (32:41) led home their successful ladies and was joined by Esther Ilman (34:15) and Rachel Kerr (34:18).

However, at the head of the race, Leamington C&AC’s Andy Savery and Tom Foulerton were joined by Daniel Robinson (BRAT Club) in a breakaway group of three.

Savery edged Robinson to win the race in 26:40, with Foulerton an impressive third in 26:59.

Chris McKeown (28:15) was 12th overall and first Strider, clocking a 39-second PB in the process, while Ian Allen (22nd in 29:18), Adam Notley (23rd in 29:26) and Neil Smith (24th in 29:35) also recorded best times.

Clare Hinton finished in 33:47 for first LV35 and was joined in the scoring Striders team by Carolyn Wilkinson (35:19), Kate Gadsby (35:36) and Susan Cox (35:52).

Seven Spa Striders took on the infamous off-road Offa’s Dyke 15 where Claire Murphy finished first FV35 in 2hr 15min 11sec.

She was followed by Bethan Gwynn (2:23:03) and Charlotte Everard (2:30:02) to earn the ladies’ team third overall.

Monika Coleman (2:40:59) and Matt Leydon, Fiona Edwards and David Lithgow (all 2:59:48) completed the Striders contingent.

Fellow Andy Roach completed the Humph’s Hilly Half in Bourton-on-the-Water in an impressive 1:42:01, while newcomer Ash Hogg completed the tough Trail Marathon Wales in 6:10:15.

Leamington C&AC’s Monica Williamson claimed the silver medal in the Horwich British Masters 5k Championships in Lancashire, part of the Horwich Festival of Racing.

Williamson clocked a gun time of 19min 17sec (chip: 19:11) to finish just behind Midland Masters’ Helen Burrell (gun: 19:10).

City of Norwich’s Jane Clarke was some way back in third in 19:59.