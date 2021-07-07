Big bowls round-up! News from Royal Leamington Spa, Southam and Lillington

.

SOUTHAM

Southam came out second best at home in their KDL match against Avon 41-51.

The only winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Chris Cooke, Arnold Goad, Ken Tredgold who led from the start 10-4 up at 10 ends and managed to hold on to win 14-13.

Denis Ward (skip) Heather Tredgold, David Adnitt, Carol Bradley were 10-8 up at 10 ends but failed to maintain the lead losing 14-17.

Ted Coupe (skip) Aubrey Brown, Barbara Godfrey, Velisa Brown were always in catch up 3-15 down at 10 ends losing 13-21.

They returned to winning form with a dominant performance in their KDL match at home to Stratford 82-26.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Tony Hoffman, Sheila Lyne, Ken Tredgold were in complete control of their game 21-7 up at 10 ends winning 40-3.

Ted Coupe (skip) Wendy Jeffs, David Adnitt, Carol Bradley were 13-7 up at 10 ends winning 25-10.

Aubrey Brown (skip) Denis Ward, Sue Thornicroft, Velisa Brown were 10-9 up at 10 ends winning 17-13.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

Royal Leamington Spa’s men returned from a trip to Bidford last weekend with a 25-shot win from a 5-triples encounter. Always ahead, Spa held a 47-28 advantage at the midpoint tea interval and well recharged, the trio of Bill Claridge, Graham Parker and Dick Williams returned to the green and didn’t drop another shot on their way to a 24-4 win. Graham White was another comfortable winner for Spa, skipping Stephen Cowley and Michael Edwards to a 21-9 victory. Jim Tighe just edged a tight game 17-14, Mike Wallace narrowly lost out 13-14 and despite a 9-18 reverse for Raymond Patterson-Morton, Spa ran out the winners by 84 shots to 59.

Spa ladies had a much closer 4-triples midweek match away at Matrix in Coventry. A superb second-half run saw the trio of Anita Cowdrill, Sandra Payne and Jenny Wickens recover from 4-8 to take a 25-10 win. Janet Attardo, Jean Leyland and Chris Weare, ahead 10-0 after 7 ends, gave Spa a second winning rink but were eventually pegged back to finish 19-14. Matrix took the honours on the other two rinks as Enid Reece lost a very tight match 13-14 and Cynthia Briggs was beaten 7-22. However, Spa just edged the match overall, by 64 shots to 60.

LILLINGTON

Lillington's ladies were away to Three Spires in a 3 x triples friendly and won 70-32

Pippa Mace, Jayne Henfrey and skip Jenny Corn led 11-6 at 9 ends and despite an initial fight back by a home side trio skipped by June, the visitors scored a 20-13 victory

Liz Leddy, Donna Kerr and skip Chris Ward edged the first 9 ends 10-7 but then continued to dominate the second period with a 25-12 win over a Norma Willie trio

Margaret Grovesner, Pat Gagg and skip Sue Hornsby swept into a 13-3 lead at 9 ends against a home side skipped by Marie who were unable to stem the tide in the second half securing a 25-7 win for the visitors.

Lillington had another good day, away to Whitnash in another 3 x triples, winning 67-32

Tracey Walmsley, Jean Redgate and skip Val Joyce, helped by 2 x fives, shot into a 18-2 lead at 9 ends and continued their control in the second period to win 30-8

Pippa Mace, Helen Ellicott and skip Chris Ward led a Mel Eaton trio 11-5 at 9 ends and despite some resistance from the home side concluded 16-12 winners

Pam Ponting, Liz Leddy and skip Chris Venn led 11-4 at 9 ends against a Pauline Strain trio and maintained their advantage for a 21-12 win

Not to be outdone, Lillington's men were also victorious 83-50 in their 3 x rinks + 2 x triples, at Three Spires

Mike Magness, Steve Poole and Lillington skip Les Woodfield led 10-3 at 9 ends and improved their winning margin to 10 shots by finishing with a 18-8 score against a Chris Overton trio

Mike Davies Sid Solanki and skip Colin Daly trailed 4-6 at 9 ends but gained momentum in the second period for a convincing 20-7 win against a home rink skipped by Dennis Goddard

Dave Rocket, Greg Monkman, John Buggins and skip Malcolm welch enjoyed a close encounter throughout against a home rink skipped by Martin Hammond with the visitors holding on to a one shot margin of victory 14-13

Alan Wiggins, Paul Wakem Ian Henderson and skip Keith Francis led 8-5 at 9 ends, and despite a home fightback managed to hold on to win 14-13 against a Ray Beasley rink