Striders, Kenilworth and C&AC all enjoy successes at Monty 5

A strong Spa Striders turnout produced some excellent individual performances at Leamington C&AC’s Monty 5km race, the latest instalment in the Warwickshire Road Race League.

The race, which was run in almost ideal conditions, started and finished on the track at Edmondscote and took in the Riverside Walk and Victoria Park.

Michelle Hutton leads home a stream of Striders runners.

A superb performance by an in-form Ian Allen saw him winning the race in a time of 16min 24sec despite some niggles in the lead-up putting his participation in doubt.

He was backed up by Neil Smith (16:52), Chris Liddle (17:20), Steve Taylor (17:58), Richard Spear (18:00) and Tim Down (18:37) in the second-placed men’s team.

Striders’ ladies were the first-placed team in both the overall and masters’ categories, demonstrating their strength in depth by filling five of the top ten places, with the quintet all dipping below 20 minutes.

Mairi Walker led the team home with a personal best time of 19:26 for fourth place.

Natalie Bhangal and Laura Fuller.

She was followed by Jo Fleming (19:41), Michelle Hutton (19:52), Laura Peake (19:55, PB) and just outside the scoring team but still in the top ten, Claire Murphy with a personal best of 19:56.

Kenilworth Runners’ Stanley Doxey ran strongly to finish third in 16:33, just nine seconds behind Allen.

With Andrew Siggers fourth in 16:48, George Crawford sixth in 16:53 and Joe Chick (17:47), Oliver Flippance (18:19) and Oliver Beasley (18:20) all inside the first 25, Kenilworth Runners won the team event.

Kenilworth were also the first men’s masters team courtesy of Siggers, Beasley, Simon Corley (18:36), Neil Sheward (18:55), David Leadley (19:03) and Roger Homes (19:14) .

For the ladies, Marie Matthews ran well to finish third lady in 19:15. She was joined by Laura Pettifer (1st LV35 in 19:30), Becky Beasley (75th overall in 20:00) and Emma Garnett (77th in 20:05) in the second-placed ladies’ team.

Pettifer and Garnett were joined by Rachel Miller (20:12)and Kelly Burnett-Nicholl (20:29) in the second-placed masters’ team.

With many members volunteering, Leamington C&AC fielded a weakened team, with their men coming home in fourth.

Ian McLaughlin was first home in ninth place in 17:14.

Josh Hough and Matt Holt battled it out to be next home with Hough taking 38th in 18:57 and Holt a second and a place further back.

Paul Rutter continued a fine vein of form by winning the M55 category in 19:43, with Andrew Higgins third MV55 in 20:08.

The counting team was completed by Chris Hitchman who was 87th in 20:32.

However, there was a fine one-two for the ladies, with Natalie Bhangal winning with a PB of 18:35 for 30th overall.

Laura Fuller was second lady and 42nd overall in 19:o4, also a PB. Making up the scoring team were Jade Holt (14th lady in 20:13) and Elaine Sherwin (17th lady in 20:46).