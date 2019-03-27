Sponsors hope to add to Leamington’s county stars

A Leamington law firm’s sponsorship of women’s cricket at Leamington has paid dividends with four girls being called up for county duty.

Blythe Liggins has renewed its support of the women and girls’ section at Leamington Cricket Club in Arlington Avenue for a second year.

Kevin Mitchell, chairman of Leamington CC and a partner and commercial solicitor with Blythe Liggins, said the sponsorship was providing extra coaching and equipment.

He said: “Everyone at the club is very excited about the news that Imogen Lomas, Abi Mitchell and Sabrina Burrows have been selected for Warwickshire and that Laura Bawden has been picked by Worcestershire.

“Women’s cricket is one of the fastest growing sports and Leamington Cricket Club is at its forefront in this area.

“We were the first club in England to hold a women’s softball festival and we hope to make it an annual event.

“We also have girls as young as five playing and a joint venture with Berkswell Ladies which enables them to both train and play their matches here.”

The club’s chairman of cricket Neil Smith, a former England and Warwickshire player, said: “These are exciting times for women’s cricket and Blythe Liggins’ generous support is helping us to provide extra equipment and more coaching.

“For example, we have just been able to secure the additional coaching services of former Gloucestershire professional Ollie Currill.”