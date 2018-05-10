Warwick continue their unbeaten start to the Division Four campaign

Three games into the Warwickshire League Division Four season, newly promoted Warwick remain unbeaten after securing a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ward End Unity.

Captain Rajan Bhatti surprisingly decided to bowl first on a good wicket and was rewarded early on when Rizwan Akbar (2) was run out by Graeme Burke.

Adrian Passey departs early for Warwick.

Medium-pacer Joshua Osborne (12-5-24-2) bowled Yasser Bashir (10) and then produced brilliant reflexes off his own bowling to signal the end of Lewis Atkinson (9).

He was well supported by seamer Bhatti (11-3-24-3) who demonstrated good pace when he had Zoheeb Mahboob (4) caught brilliantly at slip by Tazik Sharma and then bowled Ward End captain Hassan Akbar, a centurion in the previous game between the sides, without scoring.

From 27 for five, Samar Zaman (15) and Babar Zaman (35) did their best to rescue the situation, only for Anil Lohan (7-2-11-3) to dismiss them both and expose the tail.

The innings ended on 90 in the 38th over and continued Warwick’s fine start with the ball having dismissed Walmley 3rds for 60 in their season-opener.

Warwick lost Adrian Passey caught behind for a duck and Shubhayan Chandra soon followed to leave the home side in a spot of trouble at 20 for two going into tea.

However, Graeme Burke (37 not out) used all his experience to guide Warwick to their target in partnership with the more aggressive James Sood (38 not out).

Spinner Joe Evans starred for Warwick 2nds as they kicked off their league campaign with a 73-run win against Nuneaton 3rds.

Hosts Nuneaton won the toss and elected to bowl first in favourable conditions.

Warwick found the going tough and lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Jon Davis (19), Umair Mushtaq (28) and Joe Evans (25) reaching double figures.

Nuneaton fielded impeccably as the visitors were dismissed for 146.

The Nuneaton batsmen struggled in reply and Warwick immediately took control, inspired by an exceptional spell of left-arm orthodox spin from Joe Evans, who opened the bowling and returned career best figures of 10-5-7-6.

Evans was ably assisted by Abhishek Sharma (2-15), Alex Wood (1-8) and Umair Mushtaq (1-4) as Nuneaton were bowled out for 73 in the 29th over.

Warwick 3rds enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign with a 120-run success at Overbury 2nds.

Warwick were asked to bat in tricky swinging conditions and were reduced to 11 for three in the fifth over.

A quite brilliant all-run stand of 108 between George Charczun 53 and Chris Moore 56 then guided Warwick to 171 for six from their 45 overs, with a combination of lush grass and a massive outfield meaning only four boundaries were scored in the whole innings.

For Overbury, Spencer Turner (3-26), Dave Westmoore (1-38) and spinner Rob Hayden (1-27) were the pick of the bowlers.

After tea, Warwick’s seam bowlers chipped away at the batting with wickets at regular intervals.

Seamers Steve Webb (4-17), George Charczun (1-11) and Prashantha Panja Narasimha (1-17) broke the back of the Overbury batting line-up before spinners Ash Spall (3-4) and Charlie Evans (1-0) wrapped up the innings for just 51 in 23 overs.