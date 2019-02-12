Popular Warwick restaurant named as having the best pizza in England

A popular restaurant in Warwick has been named as having the best pizza in England.

Last week Dough and Brew in Brook Street was ranked as the best place in England for Pizza by website Big Seven Food and Travel in their '21 pizzas in England you have to eat before you die'.

Top left: Dough and Brew's "clark" pizza; ham, pepperoni and bacon, bottom left Dough and Brew's "mork" pizza; macaroni cheese and bacon pizza and a photo from outside Dough and Brew.

The team at Big Seven Travel created the pizza bucket list ranking pizza restaurants from across England including ones in London, Bath and Chepstow.

Warwick's Dough and Brew came out in the top spot.

The description in the listing said: "Big airy crusts are the name of the game here. What’s not to love about a place that specialises in really good pizza and even better beers? An absolute match made in heaven."

John Martin, owner of Dough and Brew was delighted with the news. He said: "The whole team are over the moon to be listed as the number one pizzeria in England by Big Seven Food and Travel, it was a total shock when the email landed to explain that we had been brought to their attention by their two million readers.

"We have always been passionate about the flavour and quality of our food, we are always looking at what we do and how we do it to improve our food and it seems that this is paying off with awards and reviews telling us we're getting it right.

"In the past 12 months we've been recommended by Waitrose Magazine, Good Food Magazine and nominated by Midlands Food and Drinks Awards in 2018 and 2019.

"We have also won The Muddy Stilettos Awards Best Restaurant and SME Magazine Best Pizzeria, now The best pizza in England."

Jake Martin, manager at Dough and Brew, said: "2019 is set to be a great year for us, we have already launched our Friday and Saturday late bar and we will soon be launching our weekend barbecues with incredible aged beef burgers served on a Saturday and wood fire roasted meats such as lamb, pork and venison served on a Sunday.

"Our head pizzaiola, Sergio, has just returned from Naples, Italy where he was improving his skills and he is keen to look at how we can improve what we do even more, maybe next year we'll make the World Pizza Awards."

Dough and Brew also recently announced that they had retained their level five rating for food and hygiene following an inspection on January 10. The rating means that they have been found to be 'very good'.

