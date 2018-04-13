Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From real-life comic book heroes to beautiful chamber music, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Leam Comic Con, All Saints’ Church, Leamington, April 14

The award-winning comic-book convention returns this weekend – and will bring comic-book royalty to the town in the form of John Wagner, an American-born, British comics’ writer best known for co-creating the iconic 2000 AD character, Judge Dredd, and Al Ewing, writer for Marvel. Event organiser Dan Mallier said: “We’re beyond excited about returning to the town and very proud of our 2018 line-up. Leam Comic Con is about keeping comic conventions about comics and this year we have everything from comic-book royalty to an unbelievably talented array of small press creators showcasing their work.” The event will once again host a cosplay competition to find the best-dressed adult and child.

2 THEATRE

My Cousin Rachel, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, April 16 to 21

Daphne du Maurier’s story takes to the stage in Kenilworth next week. The mystery romance is set in the 19th century on a large Cornish estate. The story has its origins in a portrait of Rachel Carew which hangs at Antony House in Cornwall, which du Maurier saw and took as inspiration for the central character, around which she weaves a study in jealousy and suspense with a Gothic quality.

3 THEATRE

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels – A Musical Comedy, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, April 18 to 28

Two con men are living on the French Riviera. The first is the suave and sophisticated Lawrence Jameson, who makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. The other is a small-time crook named Freddy Benson, who more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with his fabricated stories. They attempt to work together only to find that this small French town is not big enough for the two of them – and a battle of cons ensues. The show is based on the popular 1988 film of the same title and features an array of catchy tunes.

4 THEATRE

Encounters with Shakespeare’s Lost Children, Dream Factory, April 14

Across the plays, Shakespeare created over 50 roles for children, perhaps the most detailed portraits of childhood explored on the stage. The experimental new work presented by Playbox Theatre’s Shakespeare Young Company is a series of interactive encounters with the characters in moments from the plays. Some 38 young artists develop the journey in a unique interactive project.

5 MUSIC

Beauchamp Sinfonietta, Grange Hall, Southam, April 14 and Leamington town hall, April 15

Based in Leamington, the Beauchamp Sinfonietta is among the premier chamber orchestras in the West Midlands. It will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the appointment of Nic Fallowfield as musical director with these concerts, which share the same programme comprising works by Mozart (Symphony No. 32), Wagner (Overture ‘King Enzio) and Wesendonck Lieder and Mendelssohn (Symphony No. 3 ‘Scottish’). The musicians will be joined by soprano Elizabeth Ryder.

