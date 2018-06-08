Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From beautiful drama to a David Walliams family favourite, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Brontë, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until June 16

Three girls grow up in an isolated parsonage on the Yorkshire moors with a clergyman father and a brother unable to cope with the weight of his family’s expectations. Against this backdrop, the Brontë sisters write their famous novels. Polly Teale’s Brontë explores the real and imaginary worlds of the Brontë sisters. As the sisters’ story unfolds, Heathcliff, Cathy Earnshaw, Arthur Huntingdon and Mrs Rochester (the mad woman in the attic) come to life to haunt their creators.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Steptoe and Son, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until June 9

The classic sitcom about a father-and-son rag-and-bone business continues on stage in Kenilworth. Steptoe and Son live at 23 Oil Drum Lane, a fictional street in Shepherd’s Bush, London. Four series of Ray Galton and Alan Simpson’s comedy were broadcast by the BBC from 1962 to 65, followed by a second run from 1970-74. Albert Steptoe, a “dirty old man”, is an elderly rag-and-bone man, set in his grimy and grasping ways. By contrast, his son, Harold, is filled with social aspirations, not to say pretensions.

Bound together by birth, business and bloody bad luck, Albert and Harold Steptoe wake up every morning to the same old, same old, sickening sight of each other. The three episodes chosen for the Priory are Men of Letters, The Three Feathers and the 1974 Christmas special A Perfect Christmas. Albert is played by Paul Muldoon and Harold by Tim Guest. Stuart Lawson, Brian Goredema-Braid and Simon Brougham complete the cast, with Kate Guest directing.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Midnight Gang, June 8 and 9, and The Railway Children, June 14 and 15, Jephson Gardens

Heartbreak Productions’ season of open-air theatre continues with these two family shows. The Midnight Gang is based on David Walliams’ book. When everyone else is sweetly sleeping, the gang gather in the middle of the night in the name of magic, mischief, and memory making. Join Heartbreak and the gang on this crucial mission to overcome our greatest fears and uncover the magic ingredient to a fantastic friendship. Edith Nesbit’s The Railway Children tells of Bobbie, Peter and Phyllis. Living by the railway line, the children spend quite a bit of time watching the trains and making some unexpected friendships. There is the old gentleman who regularly takes the 9.15 train and helps them solve the mystery of what happened to their father, and the Russian immigrant who teaches them that compassion crosses all boundaries.

Details: heartbreakproductions.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Lighthorne Festival of One-Act Plays, Lighthorne Village Hall, June 8 and 9

The festival continues with performances by various drama groups, including Lighthorne’s very own.

Details: lighthornefestival.org.uk



5 MUSIC

The Zombies, The Assembly, Leamington, June 13

The psychedelic pop heroes are still going strong after more than 50 years in the business. Expect the likes of She’s Not There, Tell Her No, Time of the Season and more.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com