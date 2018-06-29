Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a festival with a difference to a celebration of mechanical marvels, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Won’t you come along with me?

A Musical Tour of Tysoe, Tysoe Village Hall, June 29 and 30

Tysoe Village Hall and Tada! (Tysoe Amateur Dramatic Association) have joined together to present an altogether unique musical evening pulling together, people, places and the recent history of Tysoe. The idea was conceived by local consulting engineer and amateur historian Andrew Baxter after Tada! helped celebrate the official re-opening of Tysoe Village Hall last June. Inspired by the vibrant local talent in Tysoe and particularly by long-time resident Doreen Smith’s beautiful voice, Andrew has pulled together memories of Tysoe drawn from living there in the late ‘60s and from close association ever since. The audience is promised an uplifting, entertaining and educational evening with narration, songs and sketches. It’s a chance to see Tysoe and its residents in a new light.

Details: Call 01295 670605



2 FESTIVAL

Also Festival, Compton Verney, June 29 to July 1

Also Festival brings to life more than 200 of the biggest and boldest ideas from the arts, sciences, psychology and philosophy through immersive talks and experiences. Across the programme Also offers the chance to find out so much more, from the deeply personal to the universe itself. Visitors will immerse themselves in the work of academics and experts – understanding how being more altruistic could make them more successful, whether the internet is killing democracy, the political power of music, the science of leading films, the neuroscience of laughter and much more. DJs and live musicians provide the soundtrack to the weekend, whilst Also’s beautiful lakeside banqueting tent hosts a broad range of fine dining experiences, and camping options offer a luxury twist.

Details: also-festival.com



3 EXHIBITION

The Marvellous Mechanical Museum, Compton Verney Art Gallery, June 30 to September 30

The Marvellous Mechanical Museum reimagines the spectacular automata exhibitions of the 18th century and invites visitors to step into a world which explores the boundaries of what is lifelike and what is alive and where artists, inventors and engineers collide. The exhibition traces the history of the early automata shows and androids alongside work by contemporary artists – much of which has never been exhibited publicly before or has been created especially for the show – all of which questions mankind’s fascination with mimicking life forms both human and animal.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk



4 MUSIC

Sophie Lewis, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, June 29

Kenilworth musician Sophie Lewis launches her first EP with this show. The 18-year-old has been writing songs for as long as she can remember, and cites influences including Natalie Holmes, Bon Iver, Frank Turner and Luke Sital-Singh. Her songs reference turning points in life, leaving home and mental health.

Details: facebook.com/sophlewmu



5 FAMILY

Little Baby Bum Live!, Spa Centre, Leamington, July 1 and 2

With over 15 million subscribers and 16 billion views, Little Baby Bum is nothing short of a YouTube sensation. Now the digital world comes to life on stage.

Details: royalspacentreand

townhall.co.uk