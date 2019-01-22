Lauryn Hill is performing at Blenheim Palace - here's how to get tickets

US superstar Lauryn Hill is confirmed as the Friday night headliner for this summer’s Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from June 20 to 23.

Having toured the world in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of seminal album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, the rapper and singer will return to the UK to perform a career-spanning greatest hits set featuring tracks from her multi Grammy award-winning solo album alongside classic Fugees songs and new material. Support will come from UK soul songstress Laura Mvula and BBC Sound of 2019 and Brits critics’ choice nominee Mahalia.

One of the biggest artists of the ‘90s, Hill rose to prominence as lead singer of The Fugees before going on to become a multi-Grammy-winning solo artist with the release of her 20 million-selling album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Tracks such as Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor and Everything Is Everything helped catapult Hill to global superstardom and cemented her position as one of the most pioneering acts of her generation.

Lauryn Hill, Laura Mvula and Mahalia join Kylie Minogue, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Tears For Fears, White Lies and Scritti Politti on the line-up for Nocturne Live 2019, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Lauryn Hill is someone who’s always featured at the top of our wish list – she’s an uncompromising innovator who has had such an enormous impact on the development of contemporary music. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has truly stood the test of time and we’re all very excited to be hosting her at this year’s Nocturne.”

Lauryn Hill plus special guests Laura Mvula and Mahalia is at Blenheim Palace on Friday June 21. Tickets start at £45 and go on general sale this Friday, January 25, from www.nocturnelive.com.