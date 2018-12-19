Comedy, drama and family fun lined up at the Belgrade for 2019

Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre has announced another exciting round-up of shows just in time for Christmas, with family fun, fresh new drama, live music and a dance show spectacular among the things to look forward to in 2019.

Get ready to travel back in time on an epic adventure when Dinosaur World Live brings the delights and dangers of the dinosaurs to life on stage on May 28 and 29, followed by another double-bill from the hugely successful Horrible Histories series with Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors running from October 23 to 26.

Hip hop musical In The Willows

From March 20 to 23, Metta Theatre and Exeter Northcott Theatre bring an explosive reimagining of a literary classic to the stage in their hip hop musical In The Willows. Join Toad, Rattie and Mole as you’ve never seen them before as The Wind in the Willows is brought bang up to date, complete with choreography by Rhimes Lecointe and an original score by Pippa Cleary and Keiran Merrick.

For younger children, acclaimed puppetry company Little Angel Theatre present a charming adaptation of Tim Hopgood’s popular picture book, Wow! It’s Night-Time from April 16 to 18, followed by Easter fun in Pongo’s Party on Saturday April 20, presented by Honalee Media, creators of the popular Easter Bunny and Marty MacDonald’s Farm shows.

Ishy Din, writer of the 2016 hit show Wipers, brings his latest production to the Belgrade Theatre from March 20 to 23 March. Set in northern England in the aftermath of Margaret Thatcher’s death, Approaching Empty tells the story of best friends Raf and Mansha, exploring whether their friendship can survive a joint business venture.

Following the announcement that Under the Umbrella will make its world premiere at the Belgrade in March 2019 as part of Tamasha’s Ignite programme, a second show to emerge from the scheme will also head to Coventry from April 10 to 13. Presented by The Dukes and Red Ladder in association with Tamasha, Nick Ahad’s Glory follows the story of three men wrestling with life, demons and each other as former wrestling champ Jim 'Glorious' Glory attempts to resurrect his failing career.

Terrible Tudors

Drama enthusiasts can also look forward to a new play by Urbain Wolf and Tom Wainwright from May 1 to 4, with Custody examining the experiences of young black men in the criminal justice system and the impact on their families in a gripping contemporary narrative.

Irish dance lovers can enjoy a spectacular night-out when international smash-hit Spirit of the Dance brings its record-breaking 20th anniversary show to Coventry on February 8 and 9. Seen by more than 30 million people worldwide, it promises a thrilling live experience bursting with raw energy and passion.

As ever, there’ll be another line-up of live music throughout the year, with the latest concerts to join the programme including R.E.S.P.E.C.T. to Aretha, What’s Love Got to Do with It? A Tribute to Tina Turner and Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond. Finally, Olivier-nominated duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stevens perform their critically acclaimed West End hit An Evening of Eric and Ern for one night only on May 2.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.