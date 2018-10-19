Terrifying scares promised at Halloween experience in Leamington

Anyone brave enough to enter the Loft Theatre this Halloween season should beware - for they may encounter the Leamington Lurker.

The mysterious figure is a patron of the Loft Theatre who was involved in various foul deeds around the town. He was eventually caught while donating items belonging to his victims to the wardrobe department - but questions remain as to whether he working alone or if the Loft holds darker secrets.

Guests will embark on a backstage tour unlike any other, during which the horrors of the past will play out before their eyes.

Devisor and director Elizabeth Morris said: “Having spent the best part of a decade performing in and directing scare events, I have developed a deep understanding of fear and how it works.

"Our creative and technical team here at the Loft have created a piece which builds anticipation whilst creating disorientation, sensory deprivation and auditory overload, along with visually disturbing images which build in intensity as you progress throughout the piece. It truly is a whole team effort which we all hope will thrill and terrify our visitors and leave them shaking in their boots - if they dare to enter, that is.”

Lurking at the Loft is not suitable for young children, the heavily pregnant or those with heart conditions. Strobe lighting will be used in the performance.

The production runs at the Loft from Saturday October 27 to Thursday November 1 with performance slots each evening starting at 7pm and going through to 9.20pm. Tickets can be booked online at any time via the Loft Theatre Company website (www.loft-theatre.co.uk), by emailing box-office@loft-theatre.co.uk, or by calling 01926 800360.

Under 25s and NUS card holders can purchase tickets for £6.50 for all performances.