Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

Crowds willl be gathering at the Parade to enjoy the festivities all afternoon and into the evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

What are the timings on the night?

The Christmas lights switch-on in 2017.

The event starts at 1pm and finishes at 6pm, with entertainment on the Parade.

The big switch-on is at 5.15pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

It's free - just turn up.

What entertainment is on offer?

There will be fair rides, markets stalls and live music from local acts in the Parade, hosted by Touch FM.

What’s the parking situation?