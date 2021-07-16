Woman who died following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and Warwick has been named

A woman who died following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and Warwick last week has been named.

The crash happened on July 6 on B4100 (Banbury Road) near the junction with B4087 (Oakley Wood Road) near Bishops Tachbrook.

Police, three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Srensham attended the scene.

A woman who died following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and Warwick last week has been named

Emergency services tried to save the 57-year-old woman, who was in the car, but sadly she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Click here to read our previous story - Woman dies following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and WarwickWarwickshire Police have now named the 57-year-old as Sara Gorton from Warwick.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "The deceased has been named as 57-year-old Sara Gorton from Warwick. Our thoughts are with family at this sad and difficult time."