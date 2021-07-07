Fatal crash update: Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in collision near Leamington and Warwick

The crash happened on B4100 (Banbury Road) near the junction with B4087 (Oakley Wood Road) near Bishops Tachbrook. Photo by Ryan Underwood.

Police have today (Wednesday) appealed for witnesses to come forward. following yesterday afternoon's fatal crash near Bishop's Tachbrook.

Police, three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Srensham attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers found the driver of the car, a woman aged 57, in a critical condition when they arrived.

"Ambulance and fire crews were also present and CPR was performed but sadly, despite best efforts by all parties, the woman could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 4.58pm.

"Next of kin have been informed.

"The bus driver was treated by paramedics but suffered no serious injuries.