Young man stabbed in Leamington

Police have launched an investigation after a young man was stabbed near Leamington Station this afternoon (Sunday April 7).

At approximately 3pm Warwickshire Police received reports that a young man was lying on the street outside the railway station injured.

Det Insp Tim Sharp said: "I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information who may have seen this young man or may have seen what happened to him, between 3.00pm and 5.00pm to please come forward as soon as possible.

"The young man has suffered a single stab wound and was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to hospital where he is being treated for those injuries.

"These are not thought to be life threatening at this time and he is in a stable condition.

"I would also like to hear from another young man who may have been a friend or associate who was seen with him who also received medical attention for a head injury from a station security guard to please get in touch as soon as possible so I can make sure he is safe and well and so he can give me his account of what happened today.

"Finally, I would also like to hear from anyone who saw two young black men running through the railway station underpass to the front of the station where they collected two push bikes and ran to the taxi area and got into a large white people carrier taxi.

"If you have any information please call 101 and quote incident number 221 of 7 April 2019"