Stop HS2 protestors who have setup a camp in South Cubbington Wood are being urged to "stand their ground" after enforcement officers have arrived to vacate the area.

The enforcement officer from HS2 arrived at the site about an hour ago and campaigners have posted on the Stop HS2 Facebook page.

Supporters have commented and are urging them to stand their ground to prevent any works taking place while the review into the high-speed rail project takes place.

